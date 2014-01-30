Seahawks cheerleader doubles as U.S. Air Force lieutenant

While Seattle Seahawks players like Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson garner attention during Super Bowl week for their work on the field, another member of their organization has made an impact off the field.
Alicia Quaco, who is in her first year as a "Sea Gal" cheerleader, also serves as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, for which she works as a contract manager, according to the New York Post.
Quaco, 25, attended the Air Force Academy, where she also was a cheerleader. She said juggling her work with the Air Force and cheerleading has been helped by the structure of military life.
