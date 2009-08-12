Seahawks center Spencer shakes off ankle injury, returns to practice

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks center Chris Spencer returned to practice Wednesday after spraining his left ankle last week in a pileup that left him worried he might miss more than just a handful of days.
Spencer, who's expected to be a starter for the Seahawks, says he hopes to play in Saturday night's preseason opener against the San Diego Chargers.
Spencer was hurt last Friday when he was caught up in a pile during a blocking drill. He left the field on the back of a cart.
Spencer says it was a scary moment and he feels lucky to return to the field so quickly.
