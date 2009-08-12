Seahawks center Spencer shakes off ankle injury, returns to practice

Published: Aug 12, 2009 at 03:14 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks center Chris Spencer returned to practice Wednesday after spraining his left ankle last week in a pileup that left him worried he might miss more than just a handful of days.

Spencer, who's expected to be a starter for the Seahawks, says he hopes to play in Saturday night's preseason opener against the San Diego Chargers.

Spencer was hurt last Friday when he was caught up in a pile during a blocking drill. He left the field on the back of a cart.

Spencer says it was a scary moment and he feels lucky to return to the field so quickly.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400% following Taylor Swift appearance at Arrowhead

Taylor Swift's trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce play football on Sunday didn't just have the internet talking nonstop. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed.
news

Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New York Jets are signing veteran Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, pending a physical, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 3 game of 2023 season

Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.