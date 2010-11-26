Seahawks CB Trufant cleared; Williams a game-time decision

RENTON, Wash. -- Marcus Trufant has cleared concussion tests and is set to play for the Seattle Seahawks against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trufant took a knee to the head from New Orleans Saints running back Chris Ivory that knocked him out of the game a week ago. He passed an array of tests during the week ranging from physical stress tests to reciting numbers backward to clear him to return to practice on Friday.
"He did everything just right as far as passing the tests, made it through fine today. So he'll be playing Sunday," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Trufant. "It's great to have (him) out there for us, you know with all his experience and all that."
Trufant stressed the importance of getting a day of work in before taking the field against the Chiefs.
"I think it was big for me to get out there and run around and just kind of feel the game," Trufant said. "You can watch film, you can do all that kind of stuff, but for me I'm a feel type of guy. I got to feel it and I've got to go through it."
Williams is a question mark. Carroll has been vague about the nature of Williams' foot injury throughout the week, referring to it as an "unusual" injury and something the team's doctors hadn't seen before. However, when asked what the injury is, he merely called it a "foot strain."
Williams still had a protective boot on his left foot and did not practice Friday. Carroll said he will work out before the game and be a game-time decision.
"We don't know," Carroll said. "We're going to work him out on game day. We're going to hold him out all the way until then. If he can go and go full-speed then he'll be in as well."
"As we look at it now we think that if he takes today and we (still) got tomorrow, a whole another day, we have a better shot at it."
Obomanu has nine catches for 147 yards in the last two games, against Arizona and New Orleans. Tate has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain.
"(Obomanu)'s kind of emerged as a real factor for us, which is great," Carroll said. "Golden had a great week of practice; he didn't miss a snap all week long. So he's involved, too. I think with Golden sitting out a couple weeks helped him a little bit."
Chester Pitts and Colin Cole are both going to miss the game for Seattle. Pitts sprained his ankle against the Saints last week and Cole will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain.
Mike Gibson, coming back from an ankle sprain of his own, will get the start at left guard for the Seahawks on Sunday.
"(Gibson) said from the day he hurt his ankle that, 'I've been here before and I'm going to make it back. If I can't make it back the first week, I'll for sure make it back the second week,'" Carroll said. "He pulled it off. So he looked very good -- no hesitation to play him."
Matt Hasselbeck practiced all week despite two cracked bones in his left wrist and will get the start at quarterback for the Seahawks.
Notes: Seattle claimed DE Clifton Geathers off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Friday and placed TE Anthony McCoy on injured reserve.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press