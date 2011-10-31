Seahawks' Carroll says Jackson will start at QB against Cowboys

"I told him I was going to try to keep him out if I could, 'But you need to be ready because you never know.' And he was right on it and so we went ahead and went with him," Carroll said. "When he went in the game, I told Charlie, 'Charlie, be ready. You may have to go right back. He may not be able to handle it. We'll have to wait and see.' So that's where that all sat. We were very clear on it."