Seahawks' Carroll awaits MRI results for Gallery, Wilkerson

The Seattle Seahawks' 20-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in Friday night's preseason finale was marred by injuries to two key players.
Left guard Robert Gallery and defensive end Jimmy Wilkerson both suffered knee injuries that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described as sprains. Both players will undergo MRI exams Saturday.
"We'll know more when we see the MRIs tomorrow," Carroll said Friday, according to The Seattle Times, "but both of them, they're significant enough where we've got to be concerned about next week for these guys. We don't know."
Wide receiver Sidney Rice remains a question mark after aggravating his shoulder in Tuesday's practice, leaving his availability for the Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on rocky soil.
"Sidney's shoulder is still sore," Carroll said. "He has made a lot of improvement in the last couple of days already, so we'll be watching that day to day."
The news wasn't all bad, as Carroll said left tackle Russell Okung and running back Marshawn Lynch are recovering from ankle injuries and could play in the opener.
"They have to make it through the week and show they can take the workload," Carroll said.