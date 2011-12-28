Seahawks, Cards each look to finish at .500

Why to watch
Two teams that have salvaged something from what looked like lost seasons. The winner can finish .500 despite a horrible start.
Inside story
You can fully expect Kevin Kolb to start this game barring a setback in his concussion recovery. It would be big for him to make a nice statement at the end with a $7 million bonus upcoming in March. Marshawn Lynch continues to find the end zone every week for Seattle in a contract year. A Seahawks win and they surpass last year's division-winning victory total.