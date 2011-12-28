Seahawks, Cards each look to finish at .500

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:19 AM

Why to watch
Two teams that have salvaged something from what looked like lost seasons. The winner can finish .500 despite a horrible start.

Inside story
You can fully expect Kevin Kolb to start this game barring a setback in his concussion recovery. It would be big for him to make a nice statement at the end with a $7 million bonus upcoming in March. Marshawn Lynch continues to find the end zone every week for Seattle in a contract year. A Seahawks win and they surpass last year's division-winning victory total.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

