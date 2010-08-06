Seahawks can soar with Carroll -- just not so fast

» Hasselbeck is in no danger whatsoever of losing his job. My visit this week did nothing but confirm reports that he is light years ahead of Charlie Whitehurst and J.P. Losman. Whitehurst, whom Seattle acquired from San Diego in exchange for a second-round pick, was 50-50 in the accuracy department and on more than one occasion, he and his receivers were way off base. I was told that this actually was one of his better practices, too.