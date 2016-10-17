Around the NFL

Seahawks' Bennett steamed over 'scary' cut block

Published: Oct 17, 2016 at 04:14 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Luckily for Seattle's Michael Bennett, what initially looked like a major knee injury won't cost him much time -- if any at all.

Still, that doesn't mean the Seahawks defensive lineman is thrilled about being the target of a cut block by Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews in Sunday's 26-24 win over Atlanta.

"I should be fine. I should be able to play next week," Bennett said after the game, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

Bennett went on to verbally shred Matthews, who left the defender in a pile on the turf after the questionable third-quarter block.

"To me it's a scary (expletive) move," Bennett said. "Honestly, I think if you dive at someone else's legs, you're a little (expletive). If you are big in the NFL, you just line up and play -- why you got to cut someone on the (expletive) play? I mean, I don't know. That (expletive) is just stupid to me. Why cut somebody when you can just line up and win? I don't know. I don't come off the ball jumping at offensive linemen's legs."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday, however, that he felt the hit was clean. "Nothing dirty about it," Carroll said.

Luckily for Seattle, Bennett appears to be fine. As for Matthews, he's a strong candidate to receive the dreaded manila envelope -- packed with a hefty fine -- from league headquarters.

