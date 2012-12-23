Seahawks beat 49ers, clinch spot in NFC playoffs

Published: Dec 23, 2012 at 03:56 PM

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes to move into second place for TD passes by a rookie, Marshawn Lynch scored twice, and led by their rocking crowd, the Seattle Seahawks clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs with a 42-13 rout of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Wilson threw touchdown passes to Lynch and Anthony McCoy. Two touchdown passes in the second half to Doug Baldwin gave Wilson 25 for the season, one shy of Peyton Manning's NFL rookie record of 26. Lynch added 111 rushing yards and a 24-yard touchdown run on Seattle's opening drive that set the tone.

Richard Sherman returned a block field goal 90 yards for a touchdown and added an interception for the Seahawks (10-5).

Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers (10-4-1) struggled with the deafening noise echoing around CenturyLink Field, making for a miserable 49th birthday for San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh.

  • Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press*

To re-live Wilson's performance against the 49ers in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

2021 NFL Draft Day 1 winners, losers: 49ers up, Justin Fields down

Gregg Rosenthal eyes winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. How much did 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan help himself? Is Justin Fields facing an uphill battle in Chicago?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Assessing three first-round trades

No stranger to making draft day trades, former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff assesses three trades that were made in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields, Kwity Paye among Day 1's top value picks

Cynthia Frelund analyzes her draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft -- including the Colts' selection at No. 21 overall, edge rusher Kwity Paye.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW