Seahawks beat 49ers, clinch spot in NFC playoffs

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes to move into second place for TD passes by a rookie, Marshawn Lynch scored twice, and led by their rocking crowd, the Seattle Seahawks clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs with a 42-13 rout of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Wilson threw touchdown passes to Lynch and Anthony McCoy. Two touchdown passes in the second half to Doug Baldwin gave Wilson 25 for the season, one shy of Peyton Manning's NFL rookie record of 26. Lynch added 111 rushing yards and a 24-yard touchdown run on Seattle's opening drive that set the tone.
Richard Sherman returned a block field goal 90 yards for a touchdown and added an interception for the Seahawks (10-5).
Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers (10-4-1) struggled with the deafening noise echoing around CenturyLink Field, making for a miserable 49th birthday for San Francisco coach Jim Harbaugh.
