Around the NFL

Seahawks back in playoffs after one-year absence

Published: Dec 23, 2018 at 03:44 PM

The Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.

Russell Wilson's 29-yard strike to Doug Baldwin set up Chris Carson's game-sealing TD plunge for a 38-31 win over the Chiefs and a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

After missing out on the postseason last year, Pete Carroll has now led the Seahawks to the playoffs in six out of the past seven seasons and seven out of nine overall in his tenure as head coach.

The Seahawks (9-6) currently hold the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and will figure out where they will play Wild Card Weekend after everything shakes out on the final Sunday of the regular season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

Prior to the 2023 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet the roster-cut deadline set by the league. Around the NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson points toward ear infection as reason for camp absence

﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ has explained his absence, and the reason might surprise you. An ear infection has affected Hockenson's equilibrium, forcing him to sit out for most of Minnesota's 2023 training camp, the tight end said Monday.
news

Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The New England Patriots are expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to reworked deal, ending All-Pro guard's holdout

The Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin have reached a deal that will end the All-Pro right guard's holdout, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice

J.K. Dobbins﻿' prolonged absence has ended. The Ravens running back was removed from the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice on Monday.
news

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back at Colts camp, remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who had been away from the team to get additional rehab on his ankle, returned to training camp on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for football activity, on track to start Week 1

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

49ers not concerned about third-round kicker Jake Moody's two missed FGs in preseason loss

In his first preseason action, rookie Jake Moody struggled, going 0-for-2 on field goal attempts in San Francisco's loss to Las Vegas. Despite the flubs, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not concerned about the kicker.
news

Amid Dalvin Cook chatter, Jets RBs show 'we're great players too' in preseason victory against Panthers 

The New York Jets' running backs showed that the group could get the job done against the Panthers on Saturday without adding Dalvin Cook, and Michael Carter agrees. "We ignore it. Talk is cheap," Carter said of the Cook talks. 
news

Colts HC Shane Steichen expects Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp this week

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Sunday that running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been rehabbing his ankle away from the team facility, is expected to return to training camp this week.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's doubleheader

The first full week of preseason games concluded with a good start by Saints quarterback Derek Carr against a familiar opponent in the Chiefs, plus a dominating performance by the Raiders over the 49ers.