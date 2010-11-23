Seahawks back at home to confront Chiefs

Earl Thomas leads all rookies in picks.
Why you should watch
Kansas City's two-pronged rushing attack could have a field day. Matt Cassel faces his old college coach in a huge out-of-conference matchup.
Did you know?
Cassel has eight passing TDs this month, the highest total in the league. ... Kansas City's Dwayne Bowe has a TD catch in six consecutive games. ... Seahawks KR Leon Washington leads the NFL with a 30.3 kickoff return average. ... Seattle ranks second in the NFC in red zone defense, having allowed a touchdown just 17 times in 43 possessions.