Seahawks back at home to confront Chiefs

Published: Nov 23, 2010 at 11:43 AM

Earl Thomas leads all rookies in picks.

(Paul Jasienski / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Seahawks know if they can win a few more games at home, where they excel, the NFC West will be theirs. The Chiefs know with the Raiders and Chargers facing tough tasks, this could be a pivotal weekend to improving their playoff hopes.

Why you should watch
Kansas City's two-pronged rushing attack could have a field day. Matt Cassel faces his old college coach in a huge out-of-conference matchup.

Did you know?
Cassel has eight passing TDs this month, the highest total in the league. ... Kansas City's Dwayne Bowe has a TD catch in six consecutive games. ... Seahawks KR Leon Washington leads the NFL with a 30.3 kickoff return average. ... Seattle ranks second in the NFC in red zone defense, having allowed a touchdown just 17 times in 43 possessions.

