Seahawks' asking price for Richard Sherman is steep

Apr 11, 2017
Chris Wesseling

In a rare bout of candidness from an NFL executive, Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledged that his organization is open to the idea of tradingRichard Sherman.

The star cornerback has confirmed that both sides are listening to offers.

What would it take to pry the three-time All Pro away from a Super Bowl contender?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Seattle is trying to set a "very high price" for Sherman.

What does that mean?

"Potentially a first-round pick," Rapoport explained. "Potentially a very good player on a low contract and a pick as well."

Rapoport emphasized that the two sides maintain a high degree of mutual respect, which is reflected in the exorbitant price tag.

Appearing on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo doubled down on that message, stressing that it will take a first-round draft pick and another mid-round pick to coax Seattle into parting with Sherman.

"We're talking Darrelle Revis Jets-to-Buccaneers type of deal," Garafolo added. "That's what's going to get this thing done."

Just prior to the 2013 NFL Draft, the Jetstraded Revis to Tampa Bay in exchange for the No. 13 overall selection and a conditional 2014 fourth-round pick that would have escalated to a third-rounder had the cornerback remained on the roster by the third day of the 2014 league year.

For the record, the Jets used that additional first-round choice on Sheldon Richardson, who went on to earn NFL Defensive Rookie of the Years honors before hitting the trade block last season.

After speaking Monday night with a source close to the situation, Garafolo reported that no team has come close to matching the compensation demanded by the Seahawks.

Unless that changes in the next couple of weeks, Sherman will remain an integral piece of the celebrated Legion of Boom.

Even with a loaded cornerback draft class due to arrive on the scene, Schneider feels no pressure to deal one of his best players. It will take a desperate team willing to pay that 2013 Revis-like premium to get Sherman into a different uniform.

