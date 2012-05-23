Seahawks' Allen Barbre suspended 4 games

NEW YORK (AP) - Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Allen Barbre was suspended for the first four regular-season games by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.
Barbre is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
Barbre played for Green Bay from 2007-09, and appeared in three games for Seattle in 2010 and four last season. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounds former Missouri Southern State lineman also spent time with Miami in 2010, but didn't play.