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Seahawks adorned with Super Bowl LX championship rings

Published: Jun 12, 2026 at 02:20 AM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Only four months after winning Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, the Seattle Seahawks received their championship rings.

The Seahawks were bestowed with their winner's spoils on Thursday night, continuing the celebration of their Super Bowl LX triumph over the New England Patriots in a private ceremony.

Touted as the largest Super Bowl ring ever created – and the "most technologically advanced" – the hardware was lowered down from the ceiling to the awaiting Seahawks, with Seattle's Sam Darnold, veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams and reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba among the many in attendance hours after a minicamp practice.

The rings were designed by Jason of Beverly Hills.

"The Super Bowl LX championship ring will forever represent our historic 50th season and the dedication and determination of our entire franchise," Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said, via the team website. "We are deeply grateful to Jason of Beverly Hills for bringing our vision to life. The stories told in the ring's design perfectly capture the significance of an unforgettable season and the unwavering support of our fans."

While it was a private ceremony, among the rings' myriad features was an ode to Seattle's devoted fanbase – the 12s.

There is a 12 flag on the side, which is a button that releases Lumen Field arches and unveils the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS." The bottom of the ring offers 12 feathers to symbolize the fanbase. Fifty white diamonds surround the center logo in commemoration of the franchise's 50th season.

The ring also opens to unveil a piece of a football used during the championship season and featuring No. 50.

Smackdab in the middle of the ring are a pair of Seahawks blue sapphires along with two Lombardi Trophies – representing each of the franchise's Super Bowl wins.

An assortment of hidden details are also within the design.

Thursday night's nod to the greatness of last season followed the Seahawks' conclusion of mandatory minicamp earlier in the day and the beginning of the club's summer break before returning in July to kick off training camp and the team's defense of the Super Bowl it now has the jewelry to celebrate forever.

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