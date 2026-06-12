Seahawks adorned with Super Bowl LX championship rings

While it was a private ceremony, among the rings' myriad features was an ode to Seattle's devoted fanbase – the 12s.

There is a 12 flag on the side, which is a button that releases Lumen Field arches and unveils the words "WORLD CHAMPIONS." The bottom of the ring offers 12 feathers to symbolize the fanbase. Fifty white diamonds surround the center logo in commemoration of the franchise's 50th season.

The ring also opens to unveil a piece of a football used during the championship season and featuring No. 50.

Smackdab in the middle of the ring are a pair of Seahawks blue sapphires along with two Lombardi Trophies – representing each of the franchise's Super Bowl wins.

An assortment of hidden details are also within the design.