Seahawks activate Jeremy Lane; cut Bryce Brown

The Seattle Seahawks activated the cornerback to the 53-man roster and released running back Bryce Brown on Sunday.
Lane broke his arm and tore his ACL on an interception return of a Tom Brady pass early in Super Bowl XLIX.
The arm injury was serious enough to necessitate immediate surgery after Lane was transported to the hospital. In November, Lane revealed that he woke from surgery just as Russell Wilson tossed the infamous interception to Malcolm Butler.
Lane has practiced the past three weeks. The Seahawks needed to activate him from the physically unable to perform list in the next few days or the corner would have been ruled out for the season.
The Seahawks secondary will welcome back the fourth-year pro as they take on a dangerous Pittsburgh Steelers pass attack that features Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant.
It's the second consecutive Saturday the Seahawks cut Bryce Brown, who has not appeared in a game this season.