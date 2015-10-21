Seahawks-49ers Thursday night fantasy preview

We've neared the midpoint of the fantasy football season which means we've also reached the point when it's time to start making a move toward the playoffs. That also makes all of the weekly matchups that much more important. It all starts with Thursday Night Football. This week's matchup features an NFC West rivalry what was red hot not all that long ago. While both of these teams might be 2-4 and playing for their respective seasons, it doesn't mean that this game is irrelevant for fantasy fans. There are a number of skill position players that we'll have our eye on as Week 7 kicks off.