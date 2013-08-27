Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Cardinals make NFC West the NFL's best

Pete Carroll has done a superb job in Seattle. Jim Harbaugh is, quite simply, one of the top coaches in the NFL. I think the Seahawks and 49ers have the two finest defenses in the league -- they both punch you in the mouth. Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defensive backfield is the best in the business. San Francisco's linebackers are elite. And both clubs maul opponents with the defensive line. They punch you in the mouth running the football, too -- Seattle gets Marshawn Lynch in beast mode, while San Francisco rides Frank Gore and friends. Oh, and did I mention that each team boasts one of the best young quarterbacks in the game? Thirteen months ago, Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick were ticketed to be backups. Now, they've proven to be clutch quarterbacks and are only getting better. These teams are deep, too -- both can sustain injuries during the course of the season. For example, key receivers Percy Harvin and Michael Crabtree are out for the bulk of the season (at least), but these teams are so good that you don't downgrade them.