Analysis

Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Cardinals make NFC West the NFL's best

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 05:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

In 2010, the NFC West was a punch line. The Seattle Seahawks won the division with a 7-9 record. Thus, the division set records for futility, as the NFL never had a division winner under .500, never had a team under .500 host a playoff game.

That season feels like a lifetime ago. Get out of your bubble. Look West my friends.

The NFC West is the most dominant, competitive and fascinating division in the league -- and it's not even close. I'm captivated. Three years after being the worst division in NFL history, it conceivably could be one of the best.

Hyperbole? Sure. But I also truly believe it. At worst, Seattle and San Francisco are two of the three best teams in the NFL. At best, they are the top two.

Pete Carroll has done a superb job in Seattle. Jim Harbaugh is, quite simply, one of the top coaches in the NFL. I think the Seahawks and 49ers have the two finest defenses in the league -- they both punch you in the mouth. Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defensive backfield is the best in the business. San Francisco's linebackers are elite. And both clubs maul opponents with the defensive line. They punch you in the mouth running the football, too -- Seattle gets Marshawn Lynch in beast mode, while San Francisco rides Frank Gore and friends. Oh, and did I mention that each team boasts one of the best young quarterbacks in the game? Thirteen months ago, Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick were ticketed to be backups. Now, they've proven to be clutch quarterbacks and are only getting better. These teams are deep, too -- both can sustain injuries during the course of the season. For example, key receivers Percy Harvin and Michael Crabtree are out for the bulk of the season (at least), but these teams are so good that you don't downgrade them.

And that's just the top of the division. Don't sleep on the St. Louis Rams or Arizona Cardinals.

Breer: Rams tackling vital issue

albert_breer_author-65x90_2013.jpg

St. Louis isn't shy about gambling on potential risks, but Albert Breer says the team has a well-constructed plan in place. More ...

Jeff Fisher is a fabulous coach, always getting his teams to overachieve. After inheriting a mess last year, Fisher somehow helped the Rams achieve a 4-1-1 record in the division. And all signs point to the Rams being better in 2013. Sam Bradford finally has continuity with his offensive coordinator, and he's a great fit with Brian Schottenheimer. Tavon Austin will be my pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year. I expect big things out of receiver Chris Givens, as well. Daryl Richardson has earned the top spot at running back. Jake Long helps solidify the offensive line. I love Chris Long and the defensive front. James Laurinaitis is a big-time linebacker. General manager Les Snead stole Alec Ogletree near the end of the first round in April. Janoris Jenkins is a play-making stud in his second year.

As for the fourth team in the division, it's one I believed in enough to write this column in February. And if Daryl Washington wasn't suspended and first-round pick and stud guard Jonathan Cooper didn't shatter his leg last Saturday night, I'd still believe in the Cardinals as a playoff team.

Carson Palmer was a disaster in Oakland, but the veteran quarterback has reinvented himself with dedication this spring and summer. Thus, Larry Fitzgerald will be back to being Larry Fitzgerald. Michael Floyd will break through. Patrick Peterson will make an impact on offense, defense, and special teams. And the Cardinals have a ton of talent on defense, starting with the line. Let's not forget about Tyrann Mathieu, who will make an immediate impact.

In a total reverse from 2010, I predict every team in the NFC West will finish with at least eight wins. And I actually feel badly for the Rams and Cardinals, that they have to play in this battle zone. In fact, if the Rams were in the NFC East, they would win that division, and probably by two games.

You read that correctly. The Rams are the third-best team in the West -- and better than the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

I had to chuckle when Redskins general manager Bruce Allen said the NFC East is "the SEC of the NFL." Sorry, Bruce -- maybe the Big East. (Or now AAC. Or whatever.)

The classically powerful NFC East is a mirage; a division filled with four very average teams. The NFC West is the real deal, with two of the best teams in the league, a nine-win squad (at least) in St. Louis and a true sleeper in Arizona.

Wake up, people. Get out of your bubble. History is about to be made.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers surge past Cowboys, Rams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, Dan Hanzus checks in on his NFL Power Rankings for one final 1-32 evaluation before Super Bowl LVI.
news

Super Bowl LVI: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see at SoFi Stadium in February

As we head into the NFL playoffs, Marc Sessler ranks the five potential Super Bowl LVI matchups he'd most like to see. Tom Brady's Buccaneers vs. Bill Belichick's Patriots? Yeah, that makes the list, but it isn't No. 1 ...
news

Just win, baby! Playoff-bound Raiders find way to prevail over Chargers in overtime thriller

On a night when they honored the late John Madden, the Raiders played in a manner reminiscent of a mantra from the franchise's halcyon days. Jim Trotter writes from the scene of a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers that sent Las Vegas to the playoffs.
news

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
news

2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece

The first 18 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings. 
news

NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?

Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in the final week of the 2021 regular season. Will the 49ers take their sixth straight vs. the Rams to earn the NFC's last playoff spot?
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season: Joe Burrow among three Bengals on list

Who is best when the game is on the line? Nick Shook examines the top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season -- a list that includes three guys from the same team.
news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.
news

Next Woman Up: Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Indianapolis Colts' Kalen Jackson discusses origins of the Kicking the Stigma initiative, the organization's vast impact on the community and following in the footsteps of her father, owner Jim Irsay.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW