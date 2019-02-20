Scouts buzzing about NFL draft prospect who's blind in right eye

Daniels said he was 5 years old when he was riding a scooter on his grandmother's block in Orange on a summer night. As he passed an abandoned building, he collided with a pole that was sticking out toward the sidewalk. Daniels said he was knocked off his feet and believes he did a full flip before falling to the ground. He said he felt no pain, and that a man came running up to him asking if he was all right. His two cousins carried him back to his grandmother's house, where his family was gathered.