Scouting report: Tall order for Jaguars to beat Patriots

Jacksonville would love drives of 10 plays or more that will eat up clock and end in touchdowns, but that's too much to ask in a game like this. Garrard is going to have to make a number of special plays just to keep his team in the game. Three or four deep balls down the sidelines to Reggie Williams or Matt Jones when New England has a run defense called on first down will help. Then Garrard is going to have to move the chains three or four more times with his feet, but that means avoiding linebackers Tedy Bruschi and Mike Vrabel -- one of whom will have an eye on Garrard on all third downs. Next, Fred Taylor and or Maurice Jones Drew are going to have to deliver a run or two over 40 yards to take the pressure off a long drive. Taylor already has an 80-yard run and Jones-Drew has a 57-yard run in the books this season, so they can do it.