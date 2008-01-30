Scouting report: Heart says take Giants, brain says otherwise

The more I study the coaches tapes, the more I see ways the Giants could win this game. They can get to Brady enough to keep him out of his comfort zone. The Giants' pass rush will not worry about containing Brady, and it is fast enough to chase him down if he is flushed out of the pocket. The Patriots point totals have dropped off in the two playoff games as teams overplayed Moss. Look for the Giants to use some of the things the Jaguars and Chargers used to get the Patriots' point production closer to 28-30 rather than 36-40.