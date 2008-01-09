Scouting report: Colts better prepared for Bolts this time

The Chargers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The first Colts game started a 7-1 second half. Including last week's wild-card win, they have won seven straight and averaged 29 points a game in that stretch. Shawne Merriman needs to get to Manning if the Chargers have a chance for the upset. He didn't sack Manning the last time even though he was rushing against backup tackle Charlie Johnson. When Merriman gets to the QB at least twice in a game, the Chargers are 12-1. All eyes will be on Chargers corner Antonio Cromartie, who launched himself into the Pro Bowl when he picked off Manning three times while covering Wayne. This time, Clark will be in the slot next to Wayne and the tight end will hold off any safety help Cromartie might expect.