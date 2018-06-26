Scouting Rashan Gary: Michigan has a top-three talent in DT

I can't wait to see him play: Notre Dame on Sept. 1. This is one of the premier matchups during the first week of the college football season. Notre Dame lost a pair of top-10 draft picks on their offensive line in Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey (as well as their position coach), but the Fighting Irish should still be very good up front. The team that wins the battle in the trenches will likely win this game. Gary will have the opportunity to make a big statement on this stage, and I expect him to put on a show.