Scouting Nick Bosa: Ohio State DE dominant like brother Joey

Where he needs to improve: Bosa is a complete player with no glaring weaknesses. The one area where I would like to see some improvement is in misdirection or bootleg recognition. He will get fooled on occasion and give up contain. This is tough to get too upset about when you don't know what his assignment is from afar. He will also get washed out by angle blocks on occasion, but that was a rare occurrence in the three games I studied. Ohio State uses a lot of defensive linemen in its rotation, and that allows Bosa to remain fresh throughout the game. Due to some personnel losses, I imagine he will receive more snaps in the upcoming campaign. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the increased workload.