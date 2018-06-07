Scouting Justin Herbert: Oregon QB brimming with rare tools

Where he needs to improve: While he's extremely gifted, Herbert has several areas where he needs refinement. His biggest challenge will be improving his ability to process and quickly work through his progressions. He gets stuck on his first read too often, which leads to some forced throws and missed opportunities elsewhere on the field. Also, he needs to improve his overall decision making. He'd be better served to take some sacks or throw the ball away as opposed to jamming the ball into crowded areas. The good news is all of his flaws are fully correctable, but it will take time.