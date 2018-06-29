Scouting Jarrett Stidham: Auburn QB reminiscent of Derek Carr

Auburn should be one of the more fascinating teams to follow in the upcoming college football season. The Tigers' defense is loaded with talent, and they return one of the top signal-callers in the country: Jarrett Stidham. Gus Malzahn's squad has all of the ingredients to win a national championship. We already witnessed the Tigers' immense potential last season, when they knocked off both teams that ended up playing in the national championship game. But for Auburn to maximize its promise in 2018 -- and play for the ultimate prize on January 7 -- it will need Stidham to be a little more consistent. I spent some time studying his play from last season and here is my First Look report: