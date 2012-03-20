Scouting guide to Robert Griffin III's pro day

Griffin could be asked to sit in a classroom with a few coaches and respond to series of questions regarding his football IQ. They will quiz him on his responsibilities in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage to see how much he was asked to process on the field at Baylor. In addition, they will ask him about how Baylor's plays were relayed to the quarterback and if audibles were determined by the coaching staff or based on his diagnosis of the defense. This will not only reveal Griffin's football awareness, but it will also provide evaluators with a glimpse at where he sits on the learning curve when predicting his readiness to immediately start as a pro.