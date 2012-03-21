Scouting guide to Andrew Luck's pro day at Stanford

Some snicker at the notion that Luck's strike zone is smaller than his counterparts due to the Cardinal's lack of speed at the skill positions, but it is apparent watching the tape that he is forced to fit the ball into tighter windows to amass completions. The majority of his passes were directed at tight ends gaining little separation from defenders, requiring Luck's throws to be precise and exact. Given his high completion percentage and low turnover numbers, Luck's ability to consistently connect on contested throws indicates his ball placement and accuracy is on point.