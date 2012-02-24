Scouting combine kicks off lying season around the NFL

Another way to avoid getting suckered in is to not let the market determine the value. Let the player's production on the field define his worth. The smart teams are always prepared to walk away when the bidding gets too rich. When I was in the league, I had a few rules about certain teams. For instance, if one specific team was involved, then it made no sense to continue to pursue that player. That team always overpaid and its evaluation was never consistently correct. So if that team liked a guy, it made me question my own evaluation. If we were thinking like that team, then we had to be thinking wrong. This called for additional research.