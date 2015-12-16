Scout: Watt 'much bigger and much stronger' than Bosa

Published: Dec 16, 2015 at 05:03 AM
joey-121615-tos

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. In this space each week, they will share some of what NFL folks are discussing in their circles.

Sources Tell Us:
Sept. 9 | Sept. 16 | Sept. 23 | Sept. 30 | Oct. 7 | Oct. 14 | Oct. 21 | Oct. 28 | Nov. 4 | Nov. 11
Nov. 18 | Nov. 24 | Dec. 3 | Dec. 9

The scoop: "There are going to be comparisons to J.J. Watt because they are both athletic white guys from the Big Ten, but (Joey) Bosa isn't in that same league no matter how hard people will try to push that come draft time. They both have good motors but Watt was much bigger and much stronger. Bosa doesn't overwhelm guys with pure strength like Watt does." -- Big Ten area scout on the Ohio State DE

The skinny: From a statistical standpoint, Bosa's sack numbers have fallen off from where they were last year, and yet, the hype surrounding his draft stock hasn't slowed one bit. The scouting community seems a little torn on what the ceiling is for Bosa, who is an underclassman and has yet to decide whether to return to Ohio State for his senior season or apply for early entry into the 2016 NFL Draft. One group believes that he'll become a complete talent who can impact the run and rush the passer effectively. The other group sees Bosa's ceiling as a solid defensive end who will never be a great NFL pass rusher and whose ceiling is that of St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long's. Bosa has showed an ability to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage against the run this season, but he must prove he can become a dominant force as a pass rusher.

* * *

The scoop: "Josh Doctson has had a terrific last two years in college, especially in 2015. He used his size and talents to great benefit, and played over the top of most defenders, and sometimes surprised people with a burst of speed. Overall, I like his talents, but I am not projecting him anywhere near the first round -- as is often heard when he plays a televised game. Right now, I have him graded as an early third rounder." -- AFC North scout on the TCU wide receiver

The skinny: Doctson got better and better throughout his career at TCU. His confidence really bloomed in 2014 and he not only carried himself like a No. 1 wide receiver, he played to that status. When big plays were needed in the passing game, he provided them, and that continued in a big way in 2015. A concern about him at the NFL level always centered around his top-end speed, and ability to get in and out of breaks cleanly. His size and power won the day at the college level ... he might need to add some niftiness and a bit of crafty to his game. He appears to be a mid-second to mid-third round prospect as we begin the full evaluation process.

» Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2016 NFL Draft

The scoop: "This is shaping up to be a great secondary draft, especially at cornerback." -- NFC scout

The skinny: Top-rated senior prospects such as Duke safety Jeremy Cash, Houston cornerback William Jackson III, Mississippi State cornerback Will Redmond and Boise State safety Darian Thompson already highlight the 2016 NFL Draft class. There are also a number of underclassmen defensive backs leaning toward applying for early draft entry. It appears as if teams in need of help in the defensive back end will have plenty of options. The proliferation of the passing game in the NFL has created a massive demand for athletes who can help shut down opposing receivers. This is a recurring theme each year, but this draft could be particularly strong.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW