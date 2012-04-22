Scout: TE Coby Fleener 'might be the most overrated' in draft

Stanford's Coby Fleener, considered by many to be the top tight end prospect, "might be the most overrated guy in the draft," one scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, via ProFootballTalk.com.
Brooks: Bust potential
Bucky Brooks identifies five overrated prospects in the 2012 NFL Draft, including QB Ryan Tannehill and DT Dontari Poe. **More ...**
Fleener, who has drawn first-round interest for his athleticism, was pegged by the anonymous scout as a "red-zone, jump-ball player."
"He's awful as a blocker," the scout said. "Despite his workout numbers he's really not a quick-twitch, dynamic-moving guy. He's a straight-line, build-up player. All these reports about him being an athlete and this and that, they're assuming that because he ran fast."
Fleener, who ran an unofficial 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the Stanford pro day, is NFL.com personnel guru Gil Brandt's 32nd-best player in this year's draft. Fleener hauled in 96 catches for 1,543 yards and 18 touchdowns in college, primarily catching passes from Andrew Luck, likely to be the top draft pick.
But another scout told the Journal Sentinel that Fleener was "a smart guy with a real good feel for route running."
"He's more of a long-stretch tight end," Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik told the newspaper.