Scout: Jadeveon Clowney has one 'huge flag'

"A huge flag," the scout said of the missed game. "Obviously, you can't write the kid off. He's immensely talented. The question is, when he comes up to that next level, what's he going to do? In scouting, 99 percent of these guys don't change. They stay with the path they've been on. That's what you kind of worry about - because he's certainly going to get nicked up at this next level, and the season's twice as long. Obviously, I'm sure whoever the agent is going to be will have an explanation for why this all happened. This thing's far from over."