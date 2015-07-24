Around the NFL

Scout: Eddie Lacy 'one of the strongest' RBs I've seen

Published: Jul 24, 2015 at 03:24 AM
Marc Sessler

One more reason we view the Green Bay Packers as the most fascinating offense in the NFC? Their balance.

We talk endlessly about Aaron Rodgers and the passing game but the team can also smack opponents on the ground with the rugged play of running back Eddie Lacy.

"I'll bet he weighs 240, but he plays like he weighs 300 pounds," one NFC North personnel man told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He's one of the strongest animals I've ever seen. He's a man.

"I thought he would meet his Waterloo at the pro level. He bowled people over in college, but I thought when he got at this level he would struggle against guys bigger and stronger. It really doesn't seem to matter."

Lacy's top pastime? Reading comic books and watching cartoons, leaving another scout to tell McGinn: "He giggles and laughs, nice guy, very personable. You don't even know he's a tough guy until he walks on the field. But, he's the toughest player on their team. Without a doubt. And let me tell you something, that rubs off on guys."

Along with improving his pass protection last season, Lacy capped his second straight 1,000-yard campaign with a hurly-burly running style that saw him carve through defenses.

He's in an enviable situation with defenses forced to focus on Rodgers and his bevy of aerial weapons. That dynamic shouldn't discredit what Lacy has been for Green Bay: A terrifying, tackle-breaking fireball whose 690 yards after contact was topped only by DeMarco Murray, Marshawn Lynch, Arian Foster and Le'Veon Bell -- just one more reason we see the Packers as a high-flying Super Bowl candidate heading into 2015.

