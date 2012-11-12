Scott Shanle: Atlanta Falcons 'like our little brothers'

The New Orleans Saints may be struggling through one of the more depressing seasons in franchise history, but they will always have Week 10. They took down their hated division rival Falcons, giving Atlanta its first loss of the season in the process. (Even if the Falcons didn't give them much credit.)
"Everybody was ready to let Atlanta know we still own them despite how our year has gone," linebacker Scott Shanle told Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports. "It was awesome, man. They thought we were supposed to be scared of them. We're now 11-2 since we got here in '06 against them.
"They're like our little brothers. Deep down they know they can't mess with us even when we are having a down year."
"(Vilma) went and told their coach it was classless and they didn't even say anything," Shanle said. "It set the tone for the day. It was classless and they got what they deserved."
"A rivalry? I wouldn't say so because the Saints always (are) out on top of that," Lofton told the New Orleans Times-Picayune.