Scott Hallenbeck says Heads Up takes football to '70s style of play

Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:
- A lifestyle story in The Anniston (Ala.) Star looked at how USA Football has helped ease one grandmother's anxiety over football safety.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Wednesday's Heads Up Football news:
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a fascinating group on both sides of the football. Which other franchises demand your attention? Bucky Brooks spotlights the five most interesting teams this offseason.