Scott Fujita's meeting with Roger Goodell postponed

Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita's Tuesday meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been postponed, according to the league. The date of the rescheduled meeting was not immediately known.
Fujita, who played for the Saints from 2006 to 2009, was scheduled to speak with Goodell via video conference.
The two were to discuss Fujita's vacated three-game suspension from his role in the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" program.
The NFL Players Association said the NFL wanted to meet face to face.
"Scott is committed to a just and fair resolution in this matter, but he is also committed to his teammates and his club," the NFLPA said in a statement.
"He is still undergoing treatment for a knee injury and is preparing for this week's game. We scheduled a video conference with the league but they informed us that they were only interested in an in-person meeting."
Saints defensive end Will Smith and free-agent defensive tackle Anthony Hargrove met with Goodell at NFL offices in New York in the afternoon.
Goodell still has the power to suspend the players under the "conduct detrimental" portion of the CBA, the panel said.
Smith was suspended four games, Hargrove eight games and Vilma for the 2012 season.
UPDATE: The league released a statement on the meetings, which lasted over an hour each. "We appreciate Will Smith and Anthony Hargrove taking the time to meet with us today," the statement read.
Hargrove and Smith left the building without making themselves available to the media, according to The Associated Press.