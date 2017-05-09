Around the NFL

Scot McCloughan: I have no 'grudge' with Redskins

Published: May 09, 2017 at 07:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan emerged Tuesday to finally speak about his rocky tenure in Washington, which ended on a bizarre note with his firing in March.

Instead of railing against the club, McCloughan was "remarkably upbeat and positive," as desribed by The Washington Post, during an exclusive radio interview with local WJFK-AM.

"There's good players there, and there's good character there, there's good chemistry there," McCloughan told the station. "And that's what I tried to build and build and build. I wish I could have been here longer to see it come to fruition, but I can't, so it is what it is. But still, I'm gonna pull for them. I don't have any grudge. It is what it is. Again, it's a marriage that didn't work."

Said McCloughan: "You know, it's too bad what happened here, but it was mutual. And there's a lot of good people in this organization, from the ownership down throughout the whole building. Players, coaches and [owner] Dan [Snyder] [were] nothing but great to us. It just didn't work out. And as you guys are well aware, it's a big business and it just didn't work out. I hate leaving there because I've got so many close friends, not just guys that I drafted but there's a lot of good people."

McCloughan's exit from Washington was bizarre from the start, as the talented player-evaluator was blocked from speaking with the press, absent from the NFL Scouting Combine and ultimately fired just as free agency launched. Reports emerged that McCloughan's alcohol abuse contributed to his release.

On the day McCloughan was let go, one player told The Post: "I don't know what their issue is with him, but all the players love Scot."

Having since reopened his scouting service, McCloughan still sees promise in the Redskins, calling the fans "incredible" and singing the praises of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"And you know what, it's going to be a good team. Kirk's going to play his tail off like he always does, and hopefully they get something done long term, but there's guys around him that are just as special," McCloughan said. "It was so good to see in the weight room, in the training room, in the equipment room, the secretaries, the front office, the coaches. It's a good organization. It's a really good organization. It just wasn't meant to be."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

On Tuesday, the New York Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve due to a knee injury, ending his 2023 season.

news

Patrick Mahomes 'in a good spot' with ankle as QB, Super Bowl champion Chiefs report to training camp

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved more than most quarterbacks can dream up in just six seasons in the NFL. But even after his latest Super Bowl win, the Chiefs' star QB isn't showing any signs of contentment.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday unveiled a throwback uniform that will debut in the 2023 season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Cleveland Browns reveal new white alternate helmet

The Browns revealed on Tuesday a white alternate helmet that will be worn three times during the upcoming season: Week 2 at the Steelers, Week 6 vs. the 49ers and Week 17 vs. the Jets.

news

Chargers' Austin Ekeler details failed trade talks in tough RB market: 'I came with a lot of baggage'

After three top running backs could not agree to a deal before the franchise tag deadline, other RBs stepped in to share their frustrations, including Austin Ekeler, who used his own experience to explain the market from his perspective.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald named to 'Madden' 99 Club for record-breaking seventh time

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Tuesday, marking his record-breaking seventh appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Rookies from nine NFL teams report to training camp today

Training camp opens Tuesday for the rookies of nine NFL teams -- the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Falcons, 49ers, Giants, Ravens and Saints -- marking the first group of players to report.

news

WR Allen Robinson expects mix of young talent, veterans to help Steelers offense 'take that next step'

Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson believes Pittsburgh's offense has the right mix of developing young talent and wise veterans to take the next step in 2023.

news

DE Sam Hubbard credits Bengals' winning culture to Joe Burrow: A guy like him 'inspires the whole team'

Defensive end Sam Hubbard, a fan of the long-beleaguered Bengals before he became one in the 2018 NFL Draft, traces the beginnings of Cincy's newfound winning culture to its quarterback, Joe Burrow.

news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Titans' Derrick Henry among RBs reacting to lack of deals at franchise tag deadline

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Titans runner Derrick Henry were a few of many RBs that took notice of the lack of multi-year deals at Monday's franchise tag deadline.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More