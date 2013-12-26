Scientists worry living CTE tests will give patients 'false hope'

Published: Dec 26, 2013 at 06:31 AM

Earlier this year, UCLA researchers debuted a process that could scan living human brains for the disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It was something previously thought that doctors could only do with brains posthumously. The study even had members of the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee cautiously optimistic.

"This is the holy grail if it works. This is what we've been waiting for, but it looks like it's probably preliminary to say they've got it," Dr. Robert Cantu, a senior adviser to the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee and co-director of Boston University's Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy, said last January. "But if they do have it, this is exactly what we need."

About a dozen former NFL players have undergone the scan, including Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett, Hall of Famer Joe DeLamielleure and the former All-Pro defensive lineman Leonard Marshall, who all said the tests showed they had signs of CTE.

However, The New York Times reported that new tests for brain trauma have created hope but also a new round of skepticism.

The director of the company that runs the tests said the skepticism is being fueled by the media instead of being embraced.

The Times report said the former players did not pay to take the test. Besides, the FDA has to approve the biomarker process, and CTE still has many questions as a clinically accepted diagnosis. However, the small sample size has scientist wondering about the merit in the UCLA research.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Washington owner Daniel Snyder statement on $10M fine, workplace review findings

The National Football League announced Thursday that it is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million following a workplace review. Washington owner Daniel Snyder released the following statement.
news

NFL announces outcome of Washington Football Team workplace review

The National Football League today announced the outcome of the workplace review of the Washington Football Team led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, as well as remedial measures and penalties arising out of that review.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW