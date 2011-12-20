Schwartz says Delmas 'in the mix' for Saturday despite surgery

Detroit Lions free safety Louis Delmas had arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee over the weekend, according to the Detroit News, but might be ready to play Saturday.
Delmas injured the knee during a 27-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Coach Jim Schwartz told the paper on Sunday that Delmas is day to day. On Monday, Schwartz said that he's anticipating everyone, including Delmas, will be ready for this Saturday's matchup against the San Diego Chargers, according to the team's official site.
"I mean it's too early to tell there, but there's a possibility," Schwartz said of Delmas playing Saturday.
"Whether or not they'll play or not, still way too early to tell, but I think everybody's going to be at least in consideration ..." he said.
Delmas, in his third season, has 51 tackles this year. He has not played for three weeks. Chris Harris started for Delmas against the Raiders but left with a concussion. John Wendling is listed as the starter at free safety on the team's depth chart.