Schwartz rules Best out vs. Pats; Young could make debut

Detroit Lions running back Jahvid Best practiced for the second consecutive day in the wake of sustaining a concussion against the Cleveland Browns last week.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz confirmed to The Detroit Free Press on Thursday that Best will be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the New England Patriots for precautionary reasons.
The second-year pro suffered a nasty concussion during his college career at Cal, and the Lions are managing his return slowly.
Schwartz additionally ruled out rookie defensive tackle Nick Fairley (foot), offensive tackle Jason Fox (foot) and cornerback Alphonso Smith (foot).
Rookie wide receiver Titus Young (hamstring) practiced with the first team Thursday and could make his preseason debut Saturday.