Around the NFL

Schottenheimer battling early-onset Alzheimer's

Published: Oct 28, 2016 at 06:31 AM

When the 1986 Cleveland Browns reconvene this weekend for a 30-year reunion of the last Browns team to win 12 games, their beloved coach will be by their side.

Marty Schottenheimer, the long-tenured coach who led the Browns to four consecutive playoff appearances from 1985 to 1988, plans to be in attendance in Cleveland this weekend, and that's a victory in and of itself.

Schottenheimer, 73, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's about five years ago, according to ESPN's Tony Grossi, and is reportedly expected to begin a trial of a new drug that could slow down the debilitating effects of the disease.

"He's in the best of health, (but) sometimes he just doesn't remember everything," Marty's wife, Pat, told Grossi. "He functions extremely well, plays golf several times a week. He's got that memory lag where he'll ask you the same question three or four times.

"He remembers people and faces, and he pulls out strange things that I've never heard, but he's doing well. It's going be a long road. We both know that."

Schottenheimer is expected to be joined this weekend by at least 25 of his former players and coaches including Earnest Byner, Felix Wright and Reggie Langhorne.

Upon hearing the news of Schottenheimer's condition, the latter two insisted that their former coach join them, telling Marty's son and Colts offensive coordinator, Brian, "Your dad has to come to this. We all want to see him."

After leaving the Browns following the 1988 season, Schottenheimer spent 11 years in Kansas City, during which he coached the Chiefs to seven playoff appearances, one season with the Redskins and five years in San Diego. He last coached professional football in 2006 when he went 14-2 with LaDainian Tomnlinson and the Chargers before being fired following an early playoff exit.

Schottenheimer concluded his coaching career with a .613 winning percentage and 5-13 record in the postseason. No Browns coach has posted an overall winning record since his departure in 1988.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'

Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. 
news

New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett

It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
news

QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'

Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid. 
news

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham's return 'is only going to help us'

With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better? 
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Chicago Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets tight end Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Le'Veon Bell let it be known this past weekend that he would never play for Andy Reid and the Chiefs again. Reid responded Thursday with kindness. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW