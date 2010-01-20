Schneider: Seahawks GM job 'even more attractive' with Carroll

Schneider began his NFL career as a college intern who "basically stalked Ron Wolf" in 1992 before Wolf gave him a job. He has been the Packers' director of football operations since May 2008. He was the top personnel assistant to Green Bay's GM for six years before that. He spent 2000 as Seattle's director of player personnel in the Seahawks regime of Thompson and former Packers coach Mike Holmgren. He was the vice president of player personnel for the Redskins for one year, 2001, before returning to Green Bay.