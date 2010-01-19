Schneider returns to Seahawks, this time as general manager

Reese and Schneider were the only candidates to meet with Seahawks owner Paul Allen, according to La Canfora. However, the dynamics of the hiring process began to change over the weekend when team officials contacted candidates about possible changes to the Seahawks' structure, sources said. Candidates were asked about their comfort with a revised structure in which the new GM likely would carry a vice president of personnel title and current VP of football administration John Idzik would remain as the team's primary negotiator and salary-cap expert.