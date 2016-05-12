Schneider: Michael Bennett not 'fine' with current deal

The Seattle Seahawks pass rusher is currently sitting out voluntary workouts in hopes the team will re-do his contract. General manager John Schneider told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday he doesn't get the sense Bennett is happy with the four-year, $32 million deal, signed in 2014.
"I don't get the impression he's fine with his contract,'' Schneider said, via SeattlePI.com. "But I think he recognizes it's a team sport, and I'm sure he sees a couple of his teammates who have one year left on their contracts. He has two left on his. We have a couple guys that are going to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season that we'd like to try to take care of as well."
The Seahawks reportedly want to get deals done with receiver Doug Baldwin, tight end Luke Willson and kicker Steven Hauschka before moving on to others with multiple years left on their contracts.
Bennett sat out workouts last season in an attempt to get a new deal, which never came to fruition. The defensive end attended mandatory workouts, but intimated he considered a full-on holdout.
Schneider doesn't sound concerned the issue will linger in 2016.
"It's always a rotating deal when you talk about everybody's contract issues and everything,'' Schneider said. "(Bennett) is not here right now, but there are a couple other players who aren't here. Cliff (Avril) is not here, Earl (Thomas) is on his honeymoon and stuff. Michael is a guy that takes very good care of his body. He's one hell of a football player."