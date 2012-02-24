Schiano wants clean slate for Bucs' Freeman after down year

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano is hoping to give quarterback Josh Freeman a fresh start in 2012.

Schiano plans on getting his signal-caller back on track by having him forget last season, a campaign in which he threw 22 interceptions and the team lost its final 10 games.

"What I'm going to do is ask Josh to just kind of take a mind eraser and start over," Schiano said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "Sometimes in your career, you just need to hit the reset button, especially after a tough go of it."

The Buccaneers have yet to hire a quarterbacks coach to work with Freeman, but offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan will play an active role in the quarterback's retooling.

"We're going to hire a quarterbacks coach but Mike is going to be very, very involved with the quarterback and the quarterbacks coach," Schiano said Friday in Indianapolis. "In the meeting room it'll be all the quarterbacks, Mike and the quarterbacks coach working together."

