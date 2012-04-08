Schiano puts discipline first in Buccaneers' rebuilding effort

Count the "youngry" label among the things that new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano won't carry over from the previous regime to his team this season.
Though Schiano has had few opportunities to relay his message to the Buccaneers beyond speaking at conditioning drills this week, cornerback Ronde Barber said he has noticed last year's emphasis on youthful energy has been replaced with a focus on discipline.
"This is a different direction for this franchise, even more so than any other time I've been here," Barber said, according to the Tampa Tribune. "Sometimes, change is good."
Former Buccaneers coach Raheem Morris was fired after finishing the season on a 10-game losing streak. Schiano said he is intent on making players accountable for their mistakes.
"I know we've had some issues, but as I said, everyone gets a fresh start with me," Schiano said. "Hopefully, we won't have those situations. If we do, that's my job as a head coach to discipline the situation, correct it. It's no different than parenting. If you scream and yell, you lose credibility."
Schiano said he expects some players to be skeptical of his approach, but he plans to prove himself over time.
"It's all about relationships and trust," Schiano said. "I wouldn't expect them to trust me right out of the gate. ... Why would they? They didn't pick me, I picked them."