Schiano puts discipline first in Buccaneers' rebuilding effort

Published: Apr 08, 2012 at 04:10 AM

Count the "youngry" label among the things that new Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano won't carry over from the previous regime to his team this season.

Brandt: The Hot 100

How did the various pro days impact the draft? Gil Brandt updates his top 100 prospects, and there's a surprise at WR. More ...

Though Schiano has had few opportunities to relay his message to the Buccaneers beyond speaking at conditioning drills this week, cornerback Ronde Barber said he has noticed last year's emphasis on youthful energy has been replaced with a focus on discipline.

"This is a different direction for this franchise, even more so than any other time I've been here," Barber said, according to the Tampa Tribune. "Sometimes, change is good."

Former Buccaneers coach Raheem Morris was fired after finishing the season on a 10-game losing streak. Schiano said he is intent on making players accountable for their mistakes.

"I know we've had some issues, but as I said, everyone gets a fresh start with me," Schiano said. "Hopefully, we won't have those situations. If we do, that's my job as a head coach to discipline the situation, correct it. It's no different than parenting. If you scream and yell, you lose credibility."

Schiano said he expects some players to be skeptical of his approach, but he plans to prove himself over time.

"It's all about relationships and trust," Schiano said. "I wouldn't expect them to trust me right out of the gate. ... Why would they? They didn't pick me, I picked them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

The First Read, Week 2: What Browns can learn from loss to Chiefs; plus, stock up/down, more

Are the Browns bound for greatness, despite collapsing against the Chiefs? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Fantasy Recap (aka What Have We Learned?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap the first week of the 2021 season!
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW