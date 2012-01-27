Schiano makes sense for Bucs; assessing other new hires

Sometimes when owners hire inexpensive young coaches, it can send a message to the players that there is a substitute teacher running the class. This could be a short-term decision if the coach does not get off to a good start. There is little margin for error when making this kind of choice. I am all for hiring good, young coaches, but there has to be a significant investment into the coach -- not necessarily just on the monetary side, but more so in the willingness to endure the tough times. This cannot be a trial period. Going young is great, as long as the players know the coach is going to be around for some time, that it's clear the ownership is all in.