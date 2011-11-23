Schaub, Texans searched all options to avoid surgery

With his season officially over, Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub said he was frustrated by having his year cut short but promised to support the team in any way he could.
Schaub was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after seeing a second specialist in Charlotte, N.C., to look at the Lisfranc joint in his right foot. He relented to doctors and elected for season-ending surgery, which he will undergo next week.
Texans GM Rick Smith explains to Albert Breer why he believes the team will thrive behind backup QB Matt Leinart. **More ...**
"It's tough to take," Schaub told the Houston Chronicle upon his return from Charlotte. "It's frustrating. The team's having such a good season, and they're going to continue having a good season. It's unfortunate that it had to end this way, but for the long run, it's best to get it fixed."
Schaub had held out hope that the injury he suffered in a Nov. 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not be as bad as first thought. The Texans are in the midst of a push for their first playoff berth in franchise history.
"I tried to search all options to try to find a way back to play –- anything we could do -– but in the long run, it probably wouldn't have held up," Schaub said. "I kind of expected this, but I wanted to get a feel for what (the specialist's) thoughts were and make a decision from there."
Texans coach Gary Kubiak tabbed Matt Leinart to take over for Schaub at quarterback, though the team signed Kellen Clemens on Wednesday after placing Schaub on injured reserve. Schaub said he would do whatever he could to help Leinart and the Texans for the rest of the year.
"I'm definitely going to be out there helping, anything short of having a headset on and calling plays, I'll be out there doing," Schaub said. "Just to be with the guys, helping everyone out, helping Matt out, helping (backup QB)T.J. (Yates) out, that's what my role's going to be, and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."