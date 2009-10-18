Schaub, Texans air it out for road win over Bengals

NOTES: There was a moment of silence before the game for Vikki Zimmer, wife of defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. She died unexpectedly of natural causes on Oct. 8. ... Former University of Cincinnati star Connor Barwin got his first career sack on Palmer in the third quarter. Barwin had about 70 friends and relatives in the stands. ... Schaub's career high is 414 yards against Green Bay last Dec. 7. ... Andre Johnson caught eight passes for 135 yards, and Slaton had six for 102 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown. ... Ochocinco had 103 yards on five catches, his first 100-yard receiving day since the final game of the 2007 season. ... The Bengals have scored 54 of their 118 points in the final two minutes of halves and overtime.