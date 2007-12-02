Schaub dislocates shoulder, Weary injures leg in loss

Published: Dec 02, 2007 at 09:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub left Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter after dislocating his left shoulder.

Schaub walked off the field holding his left arm. Texans coach Gary Kubiak said the team will evaluate Schaub on Monday.

"Matt has a dislocated shoulder, and that's all I know at this point," Kubiak said.

Schaub finished 3-for-5 for 34 yards in the loss. He was replaced by Sage Rosenfels, who threw for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Schaub also left Houston's game against Tennessee on Oct. 21 with a knee injury, and Rosenfels rallied the Texans from a 32-7 deficit to take the lead. The Titans eventually won 38-36.

Houston starting right guard Fred Weary was carted off the field in the second quarter with the medical staff working on his right leg. Weary raised his right hand to the crowd as the cart left the field. His status was not immediately announced.

