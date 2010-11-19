Schaub a go for Texans; Foster, Diles miss practice; Daniels out

Two days after quarterback Matt Schaub spent time in an area hospital, Texans linebacker Zac Diles was hospitalized Thursday night because of flu-like symptoms, and running back Arian Foster missed practice Friday because of a death in the family, the *Houston Chronicle* reported.
Foster, who leads the NFL in rushing with 920 yards, said via Twitter that he was flying to Los Angeles to be with family members. A team spokesman told the newspaper the absence was excused, and Foster is listed as probable on the Texans' injury report.
Diles has missed the past two days of practice, but Texans coach Gary Kubiak is planning on the linebacker playing Sunday against the New York Jets. If Diles can't play, rookie Darryl Sharpton would receive the start.
"Zac is still not feeling better, but hopefully he'll be released (from the hospital) this afternoon," Kubiak said at his Friday news conference. "My expectations are he'll be ready to go (Sunday).
"He just hadn't been feeling well, just trying to get fluids in him and get him feeling better. I thought maybe he'd be over here today, but (he) didn't feel good about that this morning."
Diles, fellow linebacker Xavier Adibi and Schaub are listed as questionable on the injury report. Schaub, who required treatment for bursitis in his right knee, fully participated in practice and will start Sunday, said Kubiak, who added that Adibi also will play.
"(Schaub) did everything that he does on Friday," Kubiak said. "He's fine, and everything responded good yesterday."
Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson practiced on a limited basis the past two days and will start, Kubiak said. However, tight end Owen Daniels, who had reconstructive knee surgery last season, was ruled out for the third week in a row because a hamstring problem.
"(Owen Daniels) did field work this week, so that's a positive, but he's still got a ways to go," Kubiak said. "He's not going to be ready to go this week, and we'll see where he's at next week."
Foster and Johnson were two of 12 players listed as probable on the injury report. All of the others were full participants in practice Friday except defensive end Mario Williams (groin), center Chris Myers (shoulder) and punter Matt Turk (hip), each of whom was a limited participant.